easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target (up from GBX 1,440 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of easyJet to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,347.48 ($17.61).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.16) on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

