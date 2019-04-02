easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target (up from GBX 1,440 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of easyJet to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,347.48 ($17.61).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.16) on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

