easyJet (EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

easyJet stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 0. easyJet has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

