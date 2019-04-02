easyJet (EJTTF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

easyJet stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 0. easyJet has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

