easyJet (EJTTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC cut easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of easyJet stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. easyJet has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

