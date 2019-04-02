Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stake Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,316,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9,974.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,880 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

