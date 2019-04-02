East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of East West Bancorp worth $47,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,320 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

