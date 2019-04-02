EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 142.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 142.9%.

Shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 74,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,192. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $321.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

