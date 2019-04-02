e-Chat (ECHT) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. e-Chat has a market capitalization of $72,686.00 and $1.54 million worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $780.81 or 0.16274110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00010437 BTC.

About e-Chat

ECHT is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,379,172 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io . e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

