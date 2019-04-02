Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. BidaskClub lowered Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $474.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,938.27% and a negative return on equity of 139.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18471.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 63,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $570,714.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $779,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Louis Johnson sold 20,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $187,507.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,091. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 577,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 514,736 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

