Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,355,000 after acquiring an additional 706,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,078,000 after acquiring an additional 606,544 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 141,092 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

