Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $2 Million Stake in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ASML by 2,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,326,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.84. The company had a trading volume of 507,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.3856 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

