Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,038,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,318. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 64,159 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $6,881,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,536,471. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/dubuque-bank-trust-co-has-12-22-million-holdings-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.