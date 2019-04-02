Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 316,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,441. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $88.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1464 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

