DP Eurasia (DPEU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

Shares of DPEU opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.10) on Tuesday. DP Eurasia has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 212 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.