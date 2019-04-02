Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOVA. BidaskClub raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.06. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $508,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead drug candidate is avatrombopag that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

