Dougherty & Co Trims Apyx Medical (APYX) Target Price to $9.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APYX. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,739. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.37. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

