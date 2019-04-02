Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Watsco had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/donaldson-capital-management-llc-grows-stake-in-watsco-inc-wso.html.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.