Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,510 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53,146 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

