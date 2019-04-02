Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

In related news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,138.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,837 shares of company stock worth $2,946,465. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,937,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar Tree by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $105.65.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

