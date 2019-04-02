Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $48.34 Million Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.33% of Echo Global Logistics worth $48,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECHO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

