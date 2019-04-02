Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.83 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $47,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Verisign by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Verisign during the third quarter valued at $991,190,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $185.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $186.12.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

