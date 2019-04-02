Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Stake Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of DCOM opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.85.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

