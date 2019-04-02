Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

DMRC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.20. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a negative net margin of 153.39%. Analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $74,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,652.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $484,017 in the last three months. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Digimarc by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digimarc by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

