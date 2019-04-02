Digimarc Corp (DMRC) Director James T. Richardson Sells 5,000 Shares

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director James T. Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DMRC stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Digimarc Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 153.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Digimarc by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

