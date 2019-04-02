DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

