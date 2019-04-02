DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on DEUTSCHE POST A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $46.89.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

