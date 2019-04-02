Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899,969 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.12% of Store Capital worth $187,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Store Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,788,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,658,000 after buying an additional 965,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,433,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,308,000 after buying an additional 392,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Store Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,359,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,904,000 after buying an additional 436,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,606,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Store Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,746,000 after buying an additional 229,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $34.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 40.12%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

