Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of SYSCO worth $146,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,789,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 over the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

