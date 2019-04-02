Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,680,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $159,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays raised Douglas Emmett from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/deutsche-bank-ag-decreases-stake-in-douglas-emmett-inc-dei.html.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.