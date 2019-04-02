Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,676,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,712,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.55% of Coca-Cola European Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:CCE opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

