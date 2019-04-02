Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 57,106 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $134,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Humana by 3,030.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,719,000 after buying an additional 7,954,786 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

NYSE:HUM opened at $268.33 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $259.13 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

