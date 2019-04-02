Decentraland (MANA) Trading 15.5% Higher This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00404014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.01756347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00234635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, BigONE, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX, DDEX, Bibox, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, TOPBTC, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, ZB.COM, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Cobinhood, Liqui, Kucoin and UEX.

