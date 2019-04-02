DECENT One Day Trading Volume Tops $516,786.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 30% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00001803 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $516,786.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00030042 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007716 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 173.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit, ChaoEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

