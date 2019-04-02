Dean Foods (DF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.73

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1517129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dean Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dean Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The stock has a market cap of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Dean Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dean Foods by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,078 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

