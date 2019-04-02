DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $104,015.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 87.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $767.73 or 0.16254680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00010223 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,944,652 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

