D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report $4.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.12 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

