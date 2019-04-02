D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Franks International NV (FI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 578.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,708 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Franks International worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franks International by 657.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,095,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Franks International in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franks International by 61.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 895,796 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franks International in the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franks International in the third quarter valued at $6,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darren C. Miles sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $100,890.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franks International in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

