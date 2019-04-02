D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIRK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIRK opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.97. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

