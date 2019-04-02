CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of CONE opened at $52.73 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,344.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,630.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,771,185.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,386,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,539 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,545 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,336,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,820 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

