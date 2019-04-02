Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

Several brokerages have commented on CY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $585,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 594,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $2,752,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 46.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 133,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.72 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

