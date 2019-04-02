Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,353 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,689,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,628.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total transaction of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/cypress-capital-group-sells-1353-shares-of-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.