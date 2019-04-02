CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 11,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $105,308.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

