Curecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,150.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $6,150.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.01516758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002658 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,094,358 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

