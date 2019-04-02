Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 17,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $366,248,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,293. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 851 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $61,535.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,711.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 7,251 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $448,691.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,763.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,533 shares of company stock worth $4,032,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

