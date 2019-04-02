Cumberland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,447,000 after buying an additional 183,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,399,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,791 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 739,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

