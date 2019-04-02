Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,055,000 after buying an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,619,000 after buying an additional 967,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

CTRP stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTRP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

