CSS Industries (CSS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered CSS Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.48 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

CSS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.83. 45,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,937. CSS Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.30 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSS Industries news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias acquired 30,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $222,537.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,001.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 328,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

