Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of CAPL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $628.87 million, a P/E ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $547.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 22,000 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $389,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 23,100 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $399,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,697.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crossamerica Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

