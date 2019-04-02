Critical Review: Everspin Technologies (MRAM) & Oclaro (OCLR)

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oclaro has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oclaro and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oclaro 0 2 2 0 2.50 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oclaro presently has a consensus price target of $9.94, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.05%. Given Oclaro’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oclaro is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oclaro and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oclaro $543.17 million 0.00 $62.45 million $0.44 N/A Everspin Technologies $49.42 million 2.66 -$17.75 million ($1.08) -7.12

Oclaro has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oclaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oclaro and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oclaro 8.90% 9.44% 7.71% Everspin Technologies -34.40% -56.59% -33.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Oclaro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Oclaro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oclaro beats Everspin Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as through sales representatives and resellers. It serves network equipment manufacturers of telecommunications and datacom systems, hyperscale data center operators, and datacom module manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bookham, Inc. and changed its name to Oclaro, Inc. in April 2009. Oclaro, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

