Critical Contrast: ACNB (ACNB) and Pinnacle Bancshares (PCLB)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ACNB alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACNB and Pinnacle Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ACNB has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 27.04% 13.39% 1.33% Pinnacle Bancshares 25.28% 9.71% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACNB and Pinnacle Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $80.44 million 3.28 $21.75 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 2.91 $2.29 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Summary

ACNB beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.