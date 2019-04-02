Critical Analysis: Rimini Street (RMNI) & Its Rivals

Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rimini Street to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rimini Street and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rimini Street Competitors 1044 4595 8273 359 2.56

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.40%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $252.79 million -$67.96 million -15.59 Rimini Street Competitors $2.75 billion $435.09 million 12.30

Rimini Street’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -31.11% N/A -10.77% Rimini Street Competitors 3.61% 3.16% 2.67%

Summary

Rimini Street competitors beat Rimini Street on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

